Unica Insurance and Vertafore Canada Become First Members to Complete CSIO’s Commercial Lines Certification Program

TORONTO, ON, APR. 27, 2021/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce that Unica Insurance and Vertafore Canada are the first insurer and vendor members to partner and fulfill requirements of the Commercial Lines Certification Program. With the program launched just one year ago, both parties prioritized securing the foundation for real-time quoting by meeting the required criteria for each of the three certification levels: Foundation, Verified, and Certified.

CSIO’s Commercial Lines Certification Program offers insurer and vendor members the blueprint for structuring their commercial lines policy data. With this standardized data format, instant and accurate policy data can flow in real-time between insurer and vendor software systems. This efficient and seamless data exchange supports brokers and their customers by being able to deliver commercial lines policy data and quotes in seconds, instead of days, which is often the case when standards are not used.

“Being an innovative insurance provider and delivering ease of doing business solutions for our brokers are two pillars we consistently strive to meet,” says Dave Smiley, Chief Operating Officer, Unica Insurance Inc. “Achieving Commercial Lines Certification checks both of these boxes because it allows us to implement the latest in data standards and offer real-time quoting functionality to brokers for our contractor’s small business.”

“Vertafore Canada is a proud advocate of straight-through processing and real-time quoting,” says Stacey Miranda, Director, Product Management at Vertafore Canada. “Working with Unica Insurance to be the first members to achieve Level III Certification reflects the strength of industry partnership and collaboration to implement change. Brokers can now receive a commercial lines quote from Unica Insurance instantly, allowing them to better manage their customers through the sales and renewal process. CSIO continues to be a consistent champion and leader of advancing data standards.”

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit csio.com.

About Unica Insurance Inc.

Founded in 1955, Unica Insurance provides innovative niche Commercial and VIP Personal Insurance solutions to protect high net worth clients’ homes, vehicles and businesses. Delivering best-in-class insurance protection backed by a renowned claims experience, Unica allows its customers to safeguard their hard-earned assets and protect their momentum. Unica is a subsidiary of La Capitale General Insurance, one of the largest property & casualty insurers in Canada. Our products are delivered exclusively through a network of select professional insurance brokers across Ontario. For more information, visit unicainsurance.com or follow us @unicainsurance.

About Vertafore Canada

Vertafore Canada is the expert in Canadian broker innovation and a leader in the BMS (Broker Management Systems) marketplace for insurance and financial services brokers. It offers an integrated suite of products designed to increase revenue through efficient use of technology. Vertafore Canada is the new name for Keal Technology, a leading provider of broker and commercial management systems in Canada, acquired by Vertafore in 2016.

