Unica Insurance launches industry-first production API for small business commercial quote

MISSISSAUGA, ON/APR. 13, 2021/insPRESS/ – Unica Insurance announces the launch of the industry’s first production API that enables real-time small business commercial quotes directly in the Broker Management System (BMS). Without changing existing workflows, brokers will now be able to solicit and produce quotes for their small business commercial customers based on rates provided directly from Unica’s rating engine.

“With the launch of an API-based real-time small business commercial quote, Unica has reached an incredibly important milestone for the industry,” said Dave Smiley, Chief Operating Officer for Unica Insurance. “Providing carrier rating within a BMS without the need for separate rating tools or portals has been an industry goal for many years. Unica’s IT development efforts continue to be laser focused on digital enablement for the broker channel, so it makes me incredibly proud to see the hard work of our team in conjunction with our technology partner 3Tree deliver the first piece of what I believe is game-changing functionality for our industry.”

Unica also becomes the first carrier to obtain CSIO Commercial Lines Data Standards Level 3 certification in conjunction with Vertafore. This represents an important achievement that ensures industry standards remain at the forefront of Unica’s development efforts.

“Moving forward, Unica is now able to continue down a rapid deployment path, quickly enabling all vendors and digital brokers,” notes Steve Gugler, Partner at 3Tree. “Great things come from taking a strategic approach and enabling connectivity to all, removing traditional barriers that have historically hampered connectivity efforts in our industry.”

The Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC) sees clear benefits for the broker channel with these API developments.

“Providing brokers with the ability to transact from within their own technology platform is one of the most important principles of DX. What Unica has done will allow brokers to improve their client experience and reduce frictional costs – a clear win for everyone involved!”, said Tom Reid, DX Lead for IBAC.

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) hopes that Unica’s successful launch inspires more carriers to move down a path that supports and complements brokers and broker technology.

“Brokers are really looking for workflows encapsulated in their technology of choice, and it is great to see Unica moving rapidly down this path for their broker community,” said Colin Simpson, CEO of the IBAO.

Currently in pilot, brokers on the Power Broker platform will have access to this functionality shortly. Unica is actively working with all other BMS vendors to enable this integration.

About Unica

Founded in 1955, Unica Insurance provides innovative niche Commercial and VIP Personal Insurance solutions to protect high net worth clients’ homes, vehicles and businesses. Delivering best-in-class insurance protection backed by a renowned claims experience, Unica allows its customers to safeguard their hard-earned assets and protect their momentum. Unica is a subsidiary of La Capitale General Insurance, one of the largest property & casualty insurers in Canada. Our products are delivered exclusively through a network of select professional insurance brokers across Ontario. For more information, visit unicainsurance.com or follow us @unicainsurance.

###

For further information, please contact:

Doug Findlay, B.A., CIP

Director of Marketing

Unica Insurance Inc.

Phone: 905.696.1375

Email: doug.findlay@unicainsurance.com