Urgent Update: InsurTech North and Canadian Insurance Financial Forum (CIFF) postponed due to COVID-19

Toronto, ON, March 5, 2020/InsPress/ – Given the global uncertainty and concern that has quickly mounted relating to the COVID-19 situation, MSA Research has made the difficult decision to postpone both InsurTech North and the Canadian Insurance Financial Forum (CIFF) until autumn.

MSA has been monitoring the situation closely over the last few weeks, noting that the health of our delegates, speakers, partners and vendors is of top concern.

InsurTech North was set to run at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto April 6-7, 2020. It will now run at the same location from November 9-10, 2020.

CIFF and the MSA/CatIQ Technical Software Training were previously scheduled for June 1-2, 2020 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and will now take place October 19-20, again at the MTCC.

“We are truly disappointed but believe that we made the prudent choice given the uncertainty presented by the pandemic and the mounting concerns pervading the globe,” said MSA CEO, Joel Baker, adding, “We understand the anxiety about large gatherings and hope, along with everyone else, that this storm passes soon with minimal health impact.”

MSA looks forward to convening its three major industry events in autumn 2020: The National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC), September 30-October 2; CIFF, October 19-20; and InsurTech North, November 9-10.

About MSA Research

Market Security Analysis & Research Inc. (MSA) is a Canadian-owned, independent and impartial analytical research firm focused on the Canadian insurance industry. Founded in 2003, MSA is the dominant provider of financial information relating to Canadian insurers. Its mission is to provide Canada’s insurance professionals with comprehensive financial information, analytical tools and rigorous research on a consistent basis.

MSA Research is also the organization behind esteemed conferences such as the National Insurance Conference of Canada (founded 2007), the Canadian Insurance Financial Forum (founded 2010), CatIQ Connect (founded 2014) and InsurTech North (founded 2018). Through fostering industry thought leadership, MSA Research continues to prove a staple provider of valuable Canadian insurance information.

For inquiries, contact:

Laura Viau

VP, Administration & Events

laura.viau@msaresearch.com

(416) 368-0777 ext. 25