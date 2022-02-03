Vancouver, BC – PLUS Underwriting Managers Ltd. announced today that the company is rebranding to Forward Insurance Managers Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, FEBRUARY 3, 2022/insPRESS/ – PLUS Underwriting Managers Ltd. announced today that the company is rebranding to Forward Insurance Managers Ltd.

Several months ago (August 2021) PLUS was acquired by Troy Moreira, an industry veteran well-known for growing one of the most successful specialty MGA’s in Canadian history.

“Forward Insurance Managers is an InsurTech MGA.” said Moreira. “Our vision for Forward is “People PLUS Technology, in that order!” Forward will offer a technologically advanced consumer experience in parallel with a traditional personalized service where underwriters are available by phone, approachable, and always ready to find a solution.” Moreira stated he has assembled an excellent team of people over the last 4 months, both in B.C. and in Ontario.

“Over the last several months we have been very busy building a new product suite” Moreira continues, “which includes Marine, Personal Lines, Professional Liability, Construction, and various Specialty Commercial lines Products. Thanks to 25 years experience in the specialty arena in Canada, and support from our international insurer contacts, the product suite has come together very quickly. Most important, we have an excellent new self-serve platform, called JET, where all these products will be available 24/7. We are confident that JET will provide a superior customer journey, and the best part is that it will only continually expand over the coming months.”

Forward is now appointing a large Broker distribution force across Canada. Moreira invites “our friends and Broker contacts to reach out and connect to learn what we have to offer. Be one of the first to JET Forward with us!”.

To learn more visit www.forwardinsurance.ca

Forward Insurance Managers Ltd.

#900 – 543 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1X8