Wawanesa Insurance Successfully Implements CSIO’s My Proof of Insurance

Toronto, ON, January 20, 2020/InsPress/ – Wawanesa Insurance, Canada’s largest property and casualty mutual insurer, has successfully implemented CSIO’s My Proof of Insurance (MPOI). Wawanesa’s broker partners in Alberta, Ontario, and Nova Scotia can now send electronic pink slips directly to their customers using the MPOI solution.

CSIO’s My Proof of Insurance leverages mobile wallet technology to allow consumers to securely store, display and share their eSlips without having to download a separate app or sign into a company portal. Developed by CSIO, in collaboration with brokers and insurers, My Proof of Insurance was designed to meet the evolving consumer demands for a more seamless, digital experience with their insurance providers.

In the wake of the recent regulatory approvals on electronic proof of auto insurance, Wawanesa Insurance selected My Proof of Insurance as its preferred solution. With a soft roll out, they have seen tremendous success with thousands of customers electing to receive their insurance cards electronically. By providing a simple digital experience, Wawanesa is supporting its broker partners in enhancing the broker-client relationship.

“Making life easier for people is a critical part of delivering exceptional customer service,” says Jocelyne Prefontaine, Vice President Digital & Innovation, Wawanesa Insurance. “That’s exactly why Wawanesa worked with our broker partners and the experts at CSIO to bring in My Proof of Insurance. Since we launched in October, over 100 customers a day have signed up for this new, industry-leading option. Thank you to our broker partners and everyone at CSIO for working together to improve the customer experience.”

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit csio.com.

About Wawanesa

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is the largest Canadian Property and Casualty Mutual insurer with $3 billion in annual revenue and assets of more than $9 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Western Canada. With over 5,000 employees, Wawanesa proudly serves over two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at Wawanesa.com.

