WeGoLook® partners with Trillium Mutual Insurance Company for contactless claims solution in Canada

ATLANTA, APRIL 22, 2020 /insPRESS/ — WeGoLook®, an on-demand workforce solutions provider and subsidiary of Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), is pleased to announce a partnership with Trillium Mutual Insurance to provide a contactless claims solution to better serve customers in Ontario. WeGoLook’s self-service application, YouGoLook, offers Trillium customers proactive front-end-assessments, claim investigations and risk assessments for personal, commercial and farm lines.

“We are thrilled with the expedient manner in which WeGoLook and Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc. delivered this innovative product customized to fit Trillium’s needs. YouGoLook is an incredibly simple self-service app that allows insurance policyholders to submit their own damage photos when filing a claim and enhances the claims experience for our members. The app can also capture and submit images and information to support good risk management practice. YouGoLook is proving extremely beneficial as we follow social distancing but we also see long term benefits,” said Tracy MacDonald, president & CEO Trillium Mutual Insurance Company.

YouGoLook can be used as a stand-alone app or can be part of an adjuster led solution that sees a claim through to completion to help our clients and their customers get the full benefit of the latest technology and our adjusting expertise. This helps ensure an expert, consistent and quality service every times.

“During these turbulent times, businesses around the world are challenged to provide the same level of service that clients received prior to the pandemic. We are excited that our YouGoLook application can give customers a sense of security by helping ensure their claims are handled without interruption. Now, more than ever, we are committed to our mission to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities, and our partnership with Trillium allows us to continue to serve those in need,” commented Meredith Brogan, president, WeGoLook.

About Trillium Mutual Insurance Company

The roots of our organization began 140 years ago. Trillium Mutual was established on January 1, 2004 as a result of an amalgamation between Formosa Mutual Insurance Company (established in 1880) and Elma Mutual Insurance Company (1884). The dynamic of this evolution is an organization that recognizes the value of the past, present, and future. Our Board of Directors and all of our staff are dedicated to sound corporate governance and being leaders in our industry. At Trillium Mutual Insurance we develop insurance solutions for people, not profits. We are rooted in the idea that through partnerships we can give people peace of mind for life’s unexpected events. Ultimately, we are accountable to our members and their communities in everything we do. We are in this together! We are built on the values of the past and look forward to implementing them for the future.

To learn more about Trillium Mutual Insurance Company please visit our website at www.trilliummutual.com

About WeGoLook®

WeGoLook operates as an independent subsidiary of Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) with more than 45,000 independent contractors dedicated to operations. Crawford and Company is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. For further information, visit https://www.crawco.com/innovations/yougolook-self-service-app

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Media Contact:

Greg Smith

Chief Client Officer, Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Email: Greg.Smith@crawco.ca

Phone: 416-525-6341

Contact Larry Holmes, Manager of Branding & Partnerships

lholmes@trilliummutual.com

Phone: +1 519-291-9300 x 5775