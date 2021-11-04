Welcome Ethan Smith, National Sales Manager

HAMILTON, ON, NOVEMBER 4, 2021/insPRESS/ – BELFOR Property Restoration is pleased to announce that Ethan Smith has joined the company as National Sales Manager. Ethan has 13 years of experience in the insurance and restoration industries and has developed a well earned reputation for customer service excellence. Ethan will support BELFOR’s clients across Canada and will provide leadership and strategic vision to the business development team.

Please join us in welcoming Ethan to the BELFOR family and wishing him continued success in the future.

EthanSmith

National Sales Manager

ethan.smith@ca.belfor.com

519.617.3227

Belfor National Accounts

Belfor National accounts group

#3 – 44 Ditton Drive Hamilton, ON L8W 0a9