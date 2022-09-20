WICC Announces New National Sponsor – Allianz Global Assistance

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022/insPRESS/ – The Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is excited to announce a new national sponsor: Allianz Global Assistance.

“We are very happy to have Allianz Global Assistance join our growing list of national sponsors,” said Garth Pepper, Co-Chair of WICC Ontario. For 25 years, WICC has united and engaged the Canadian insurance community with the goal of funding cancer research; and supporting, educating and improving the lives of those affected by cancer. Now Allianz Global Assistance, along with our other national sponsors, will help us in that goal.”

Marilyn Horrick, Co-Chair of WICC Ontario, continued, “Allianz is joining an engaged group of organizations who have selected WICC as a charity of choice, while simultaneously boosting their organization’s employee engagement. We are thrilled to include Allianz Global Assistance in our National Sponsor program. Together, we are making a difference.”

“Through long-standing relationships with our valued broker partners, we’re proud to be part of the insurance industry. We have always been inspired by WICC, and the important work they do in support of cancer research and education. We see this sponsorship as an extension of our own social responsibility commitment to give back to our community”, said Lucy Hathaway, Chief Sales Officer for Allianz Global Assistance.

Allianz Global Assistance supports these commitments through annual financial and in-kind donations, and by creating flexible opportunities for its employees to volunteer, donate and participate in strengthening the places where they work and live. “Like WICC, we thrive on caring and doing the right thing to make a difference in people’s lives”, Hathaway continued. “Caring for our customers, our partners, each other and our community truly is at the heart of who we are. Our partnership with WICC is an amazing opportunity for us to get more involved and join the crusade.”

WICC’s National Sponsorship Program provides exceptional recognition opportunities for companies seeking to donate to a well-known industry-wide and nationally established charity of choice. Our sponsors are: AIG Canada, Allianz Global Assistance, AppCentrica Inc., Canadian Underwriter Magazine, CHUBB Insurance, CNA Canada, Crawford & Company (Canada), Echelon Insurance, Economical Insurance, INFORMCO Inc., Liberty Mutual Canada, NFP Canada, Northbridge Insurance, On Side Restoration Services, ROAR Engineering, Steamatic Canada, Travelers Insurance, Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Wawanesa Insurance.

###

About WICC:

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18.6 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and support those affected by cancer and improve their lives. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca .

About Allianz Global Assistance:

For 30 years, Allianz Global Assistance has supported travelling Canadians when they need it most with value-added travel insurance and assistance services. More than 500 employees, 70 % of whom are women, support long-term partnerships with some of the best-known brands in the travel and financial services markets. Allianz also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call centre services and claims administration for health insurers, property and casualty insurers and credit card companies. Allianz Global Assistance is a specialist brand of Allianz Partners for assistance and travel insurance, and is a registered business name of AZGA Service Canada Inc. and AZGA Insurance Agency Canada Ltd.

We are part of a global family of over 19,000 employees who is present in 78 countries, speaks 70 languages and handles 54 million cases per year, protecting customers and employees on all continents.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com.

Media contacts:

WICC Contact:

Lynn Lafortune

Co-Chair, Communications, WICC Ontario

Lynn.Lafortune@cna.ca

Allianz Global Assistance Contact:

Dan Keon

Vice President, Marketing & Insights

Allianz Global Assistance Canada

Email: Dan.Keon@allianz-assistance.ca