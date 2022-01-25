WICC Announces New National Sponsor – CNA Canada

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 25, 2022/insPRESS/ – The Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is excited to announce a new national sponsor: CNA Canada.

“We are very happy to have CNA Canada join our growing list of national sponsors,” said Garth Pepper, Co-Chair of WICC Ontario. “CNA Canada, along with our other national sponsors, will help us unite and engage the Canadian insurance community with the goal of funding cancer research; and supporting, educating and improving the lives of those affected by cancer.”

“I am excited about our growing partnership with WICC and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact together in the community to help fund cancer research, as well as raise awareness,” says Nick Creatura, President & CEO of CNA Canada. “Our employees have been long-time WICC supporters, and volunteers through local chapter events, and our continued sponsorship is a logical extension of our support.” Creatura adds, “I am proud to see the insurance industry uniting together for a great and worthy cause.” CNA has a longstanding tradition of supporting local non-profit organizations to improve the quality of life for individuals in local communities.

WICC’s National Sponsorship Program provides exceptional recognition opportunities for companies seeking to donate to a well-known industry-wide and nationally established charity of choice. Our sponsors are: AIG Canada, AppCentrica Inc., BELFOR Restoration Services, Canadian Underwriter Magazine, CHUBB Insurance, CNA Canada, Crawford & Company (Canada), Economical Insurance, INFORMCO Inc., Liberty Mutual Canada, NFP Canada, Northbridge Insurance, On Side Restoration Services, ROAR Engineering, Steamatic Canada, Travelers Insurance, Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Wawanesa Insurance.

About WICC:

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian Insurance community to fund cancer research, support, educate and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.

About CNA Canada:

In Canada, products and services are provided by Continental Casualty Company, a leading specialist commercial property and casualty insurance provider for clients and brokers in all local geographies, backed by more than 100 years of experience. For more information, please visit CNA Canada at www.cnacanada.ca.

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

