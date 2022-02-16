WICC Announces New National Sponsor – Echelon Insurance

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 16, 2022/insPRESS/ – The Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is excited to announce a new national sponsor: Echelon Insurance.

“We are very happy to have Echelon Insurance join our growing list of national sponsors,” said Marilyn Horrick, Co-Chair of WICC Ontario. “Echelon, along with our other national sponsors, will help us unite and engage the Canadian insurance community with the goal of funding ground-breaking cancer research.”

“Over the last two years, through this pandemic, cancer has not stopped. Those affected by cancer need our support more than ever, and our national sponsors and their employees understand this,” continued Marilyn. “We know that the people working in this industry take giving back very seriously, and we promote that by coming together, to support, educate and improve the lives of more Canadians affected by cancer.”

“We are very proud to announce that we’ve become a National Sponsor with WICC. We chose to partner with WICC because we truly believe in the work they do to further cancer research, awareness, and education,” said Robin Joshua, President of Echelon Insurance.

“This is an organization that is making a real difference in the lives of Canadians across the country. Our team has supported many of WICC’s efforts in the past, and we’re excited to continue to contribute to their mission in a meaningful way in the years ahead. The Echelon team is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve – partnering with leading organizations like WICC is how we do that,” Robin added.

WICC’s National Sponsorship Program provides exceptional employee engagement and corporate recognition opportunities for companies seeking to donate to a well-known industry-wide and nationally established charity of choice. Our sponsors are: AIG Canada, AppCentrica Inc., BELFOR Restoration Services, Canadian Underwriter Magazine, CHUBB Insurance, CNA Canada, Crawford & Company (Canada), Echelon Insurance, Economical Insurance, INFORMCO Inc., Liberty Mutual Canada, NFP Canada, Northbridge Insurance, On Side Restoration Services, ROAR Engineering, Steamatic Canada, Travelers Insurance, Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Wawanesa Insurance.

###

About WICC:

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian Insurance community to fund cancer research, support, educate and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.

About Echelon Insurance:

Echelon Insurance was founded in 1998, and became a member of the CAA Club Group family in 2019. As a leading Specialty insurer, Echelon works closely with our broker partners to provide Personal and Commercial insurance solutions to protect Canadian families and businesses. For more information about Echelon, visit www.echeloninsurance.ca.

Media contacts:

WICC Contact:

Sally Turney

Communications Chair

647 966-8901

Sally.turney@sympatico.ca

Echelon Insurance Contact:

Erica Nelson

Manager, Communications and Content

647-519-3852

enelson@echeloninsurance.ca