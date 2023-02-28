WICC Announces New National Sponsor – Revau Advanced Underwriting Inc.

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 28, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is excited to announce a new national sponsor: Revau Advanced Underwriting Inc.

“We are thrilled to welcome REVAU as the latest member to join the WICC national sponsorship program,” said Marilyn Horrick, Co-Chair of WICC Ontario, “Beyond the importance and impact of their financial support, REVAU is demonstrating incredible leadership by raising cancer awareness, encouraging employee engagement in a cause that affects us all, and is promoting a narrative with customers and employees that is aligned to their values as an organization. We couldn’t be happier to bring them on board.”

Garth Pepper, Co-Chair of WICC Ontario continued, “It is thanks to the dedication and support from companies like REVAU that WICC has been able to donate more than $18.6 million to cancer research, support and education initiatives since 1996. WICC is honoured to recognize their generous contributions through an impressive fulfillment program that, among other benefits, puts our National Sponsors front and centre at joint WICC/Canadian Cancer Society events. It’s important that we take time to recognize leadership and the incredible generosity of the insurance community. Together with REVAU and each of our National Sponsors, we are making a difference.”

“Our business is about underwriting reality – in all its complexity. Now with WICC and the other companies involved in making cancer history, we are tackling cancer – in all its complexity. ” said Marie-Philippe Lambert, Vice President Brand Strategy & Digital Distribution at REVAU.

WICC’s National Sponsorship Program provides exceptional recognition opportunities for companies seeking to donate to a well-known industry-wide and nationally established charity of choice. Our sponsors are: AIG Canada, Allianz Global Assistance, AppCentrica Inc., Canadian Underwriter Magazine, CHUBB Insurance, CNA Canada, Crawford & Company (Canada), Dentons Canada LLP, Economical Insurance, INFORMCO Inc., Liberty Mutual Canada, NFP Canada, Northbridge Insurance, REVAU, ROAR Engineering, Steamatic Canada, Travelers Insurance, Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company and Wawanesa Insurance.

###

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18.6 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

About Revau Advanced Underwriting Inc.

Founded in 1993, REVAU is a general agent that meets the specialized insurance needs of brokers and clients across Canada. The company provides complex insurance policies through Canadian, international and Lloyd’s Insurance Syndicates in London. In 2022, under its new identity, REVAU began a major technological shift and became a pioneer in the field of general agents in Canada.

Media Contact

Lynn Lafortune

Co-Chair, Communications, WICC Ontario

Lynn.Lafortune@cna.ca

Revau Advanced Underwriting Inc. Contact

Marie-Philippe Lambert

Vice President Brand Strategy & Digital Distribution

Marie.philippe.lambert@revau.com