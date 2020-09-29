WICC Announces New National Sponsor – Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 29, 2020/insPRESS/ – The Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is pleased to announce a new national sponsor: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company.

“We are grateful and thrilled to have Trisura join our growing list of national sponsors,” said Marilyn Horrick, Co-Chair of WICC Ontario. “Trisura, along with our other partners, will help us unite and engage the Canadian insurance community with the goal of funding cancer research; and supporting, educating and improving the lives of those affected by cancer.”

Trisura is a proudly Canadian organization in the specialty insurance industry, and community involvement on both the local and national levels is one of their guiding principles.

“We at Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company are proud to support the important work of the Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade,” commented Richard Grant, Chief Operating Officer. “Every Canadian knows of a friend, co-worker or family member who has been impacted by this disease. As Trisura has offices coast to coast, we are pleased to become a national sponsor of WICC as we join the insurance industry in raising funds for research, support and education.”

WICC’s national sponsors provide valuable support to fund cancer research. Our sponsors are: AIG Canada, AppCentrica Inc., BELFOR Restoration Services, Canadian Underwriter Magazine, CHUBB Insurance, Crawford & Company (Canada), Economical Insurance, INFORMCO Inc., Liberty Mutual Canada, NFP Canada, Northbridge Insurance, On Side Restoration Services, ROAR Engineering, Steamatic Canada, Travelers Insurance, Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Wawanesa Insurance.

###

About WICC:

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $17.5 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian Insurance community to fund cancer research, support, educate and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.

About Trisura:

Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company is a Canadian specialty insurance and surety company with offices across Canada, providing customized solutions and expertise through a select broker network. Trisura Guarantee is uniquely positioned to satisfy Canadian risks in Contract, Commercial and Developer Surety, Directors’ and Officers’ Liability, Fidelity, Professional Liability including Media and Cyber Liability and Warranty products.

Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Trisura Group Ltd., a leading international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Trisura International Insurance Ltd. and Trisura Specialty Insurance Company. Trisura is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU.”