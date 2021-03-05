WICC announces the Ambassador Program

TORONTO, ON, MAR. 5/2021/insPRESS/ – Since the inception of Women In Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) in 1996, with the help of the entire insurance industry and its supporters, over $17,500,000 has been raised in support of cancer research and education. The involvement of all WICC supporters and volunteers has made it possible for WICC to achieve its Mission.

But there is so much more to do, and WICC needs your help to raise awareness, promote cancer research and education, and generate donations!

Our newly developed Ambassador Program aims to empower passionate individuals to tell our story in an impactful manner. Ambassadors will represent WICC local events and functions, and promote our work and the importance of the funds our supporters raise. We need you to help us build relations in our local communities and explore new ways to reach people and raise funds.

What are the benefits of being an Ambassador?

Being a WICC Ambassador offers many opportunities, from helping to support a great cause growing your skills, to representing WICC at various functions and events.

As an Ambassador, you will:

Make an impact and help propel our Mission

Form powerful connections by connecting with Senior Executives within the insurance industry

Forge relationships and build broader social networks

Receive mentorship

Boost your learning and development

What is the time commitment for Ambassadors?

Ambassadors are asked to commit up to 40 hours per year for 2 years. Ambassadors may be asked to attend local events to represent WICC. Your involvement level, ultimately, is up to you! Ambassadors are encouraged to participate at a level they are comfortable at.

Do I need to have any previous experience?

Previous experience is not necessary to be an Ambassador. All Ambassadors will be receiving training by WICC members.

What are my roles and responsibilities as an Ambassador?

Support board and committee members and chairs with local events

Attend various events on behalf of WICC (Gala, Breakfast, Golf, Relay for Life, Next Gen, National Sponsors, Career Fairs…just to name a few)

Attend 2 In Person/Virtual Events to increase awareness of what we do

Share your thoughts and ideas to amplify our voice

Assistance with news stories and social media exposure. Appearing in video clips. Lending your profile to be quoted in media releases .

. Host an event at your place of employment/ school /national sponsors to heighten WICC’s presence/awareness

Share our story on your social networks – specific links, hashtags will be provided

Will Ambassadors receive training?

Yes! After attending a one-time training session (approximately 4 hours), Ambassadors will receive ongoing training and support:

We will give you a well-rounded view of WICC and what it does, including content guidelines, messaging help, and shareable media

Will include a 30-minute overview with each director/chair portfolio: Treasurer/Donations, National Sponsorship, Community Initiatives, National Brand and Chapters, Communication/Media Relations, Volunteer Management

All Ambassadors will have a direct link to Josie Porto, Chair of Volunteer Management and will also be supported by committee members

Sounds great! How can I get started?

Sign up on the WICC website by April 5 – click here: WICC Ambassador Program 2021 – WICC Ontario