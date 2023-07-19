WICC applauds industry’s fundraising efforts following cancellation of 2023 Relay For Life

TORONTO, ON, JULY 19, 2023/insPRESS/ – This year, Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) marked its 15th anniversary as a partner with Relay For Life, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) signature fundraising event. Funds raised through the partnership support ground-breaking research into more than 100 types of cancer, as well as programs and services that help people with cancer and their families, and advocacy efforts to advance important cancer-related issues.

WICC expected that this year’s Toronto event, scheduled for June 8 at Stackt Market, would draw its largest crowd since 2019. Unfortunately, the weather had different plans. Smog and smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec blanketed the city and its surrounding areas in the days and hours leading up to Relay For Life Toronto. Acting in accordance with the Government of Canada’s air quality index, CCS made the difficult decision to cancel the event.

“The insurance industry is built on empathy, and we have all felt the devastating impacts of extreme weather from coast to coast. While we were not able to come together in person to support Relay For Life, we are still incredibly proud of all the funds we raised leading up to this year’s event,” said Amanda Martin, WICC Relay For Life Chair and Director at Northbridge Insurance Go. “WICC is proud to have raised over $200,000 for Relay For Life through personal pledges and corporate sponsorships. Fantastic work!”

WICC is thankful to its sponsors and everyone who donated to Relay For Life. WICC and CCS are already looking forward to next year’s event, optimistic that our community can come together then to help people with cancer to live longer, fuller lives.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the individuals who work in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $19.2 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and support those affected by cancer and improve their lives. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish healthy public policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today and to change the future of cancer forever.

