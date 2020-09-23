WICC BC announces Volunteer of the Year

VANCOUVER, BC, SEPT. 23, 2020/insPRESS/ – The BC chapter of Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC BC) is pleased to announce Nicola Windsor as the recipient of the second annual Janice Domingo Volunteer of the Year Award. This award was established in 2019 as a way to commemorate a long-serving WICC BC volunteer and member of the BC insurance community, Janice Domingo, who passed away in 2017 following her battle with cancer. She was known throughout the industry as someone who graciously devoted her personal time to support the many events that WICC BC has held over the years; and was truly someone who was able to rally others for the cause with her positive and charismatic attitude.

The winner of the award is chosen by the WICC BC Board of Directors, with nominees put forward by various WICC BC sub-committee chairs. While all nominees are deserving of recognition due to their contributions over the years, the Board voted resoundingly in favour of Nicola. Nicola states, “I am very proud to be part of an industry that goes above and beyond to help others even during a pandemic. I’ve been involved with WICC for the past 7-8 years on the November lunch committee and enjoy being able to volunteer with other WICC events throughout the year. I look forward to continue participation with WICC and love seeing the new and innovative ways we continue to raise funds during this time.”

The Board looks for someone who possesses a set criteria when selecting the winner. This includes someone who takes a strong initiative, someone who sees the fun in doing things while volunteering their personal time, and someone who possesses charisma and persuasion to rally others towards a common goal. The winner must also be employed in the insurance industry, and be part of a WICC BC committee as a non-board member.

##

About WICC:

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $17.5 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian Insurance community to fund cancer research, support, educate and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.