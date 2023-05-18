WICC Board Co-Chair recipient of Globe and Mail Best Executives Award

TORONTO, ON, MAY 18, 2023/insPRESS/ – WICC is delighted to announce that our WICC Ontario Co-Chair, Marilyn Horrick, and Senior Vice President for Ontario Market Growth, Acquisitions and Development at Desjardins Group, has been selected as a recipient of the Globe & Mail’s third annual Best Executive Awards in 2023.

WICC could not be more proud of Marilyn and how leadership across WICC’s volunteer organization is helping to realize WICC’s mission, plans and goals in a broader arena.

“It’s an absolute privilege to spend my days working with people, pursuing a shared vision, helping others reach their greatest potential, and ultimately accomplish good things together. Extending that into what we’re doing on the WICC Ontario Board and with chapters across the country is a gift I will never know how to repay. This award is humbling and a wonderful reminder of all we have and can accomplish together,” said Marilyn Horrick, Co-Chair, WICC Ontario.

Here at WICC, our mission is to unite and engage the Canadian Insurance community to fund cancer research, support and education, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. Since the inception of WICC in 1996, the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry has raised over $19.2 million in Canada for cancer research. By 2025, we hope to make that figure $25 million!

“We’re very excited about what the balance of 2023 holds, with a combination of traditional and new events across the country, national expansion plans in the works, and our national Chapters working together and building on initiatives such as WICC NextGen, Communications/Media and Community Outreach, as we drive towards our $25M by 2025 fund-raising goal,” said Garth Pepper, Co-Chair, WICC Ontario.

Please see the Desjardins LinkedIn announcement below and article link to the Globe and Mail’s ROB Magazine Awards issue:

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $19.2 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and support those affected by cancer and improve their lives. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

Media Contact

Lynn Lafortune

Co-Chair, Communications, WICC Ontario

Lynn.Lafortune@cna.ca