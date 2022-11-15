WICC Launches Fourth Annual GivingTuesday Initiative

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 15, 2022/insPRESS/ – On GivingTuesday, November 29, 2022, the Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is asking insurance professionals across the industry to select WICC as their charitable organization of choice when making donations.

Since WICC’s inception in 1996, the organization has been and continues to focus on raising money to support cancer research and education. Through industry support, WICC has hosted an array of annual social events that bring industry peers together for a good cause.

WICC also supports individuals within the insurance industry that had been or are impacted by cancer. Through numerous events and initiatives conducted by the organization, individuals who have experienced cancer in their own lives can connect, share their stories, and find support.

Money raised from WICC’s GivingTuesday initiative goes to support the organization’s donations to the Canadian Cancer Society. These donations help fund ground-breaking cancer research and support individuals living with and affected by cancer.

By donating to WICC this GivingTuesday, you and your organization are joining millions of Canadians who are positively changing the future of cancer.

How to support:

Mark your calendar! On November 29, click Donate – WICC National and donate – the easiest way to be part of this global movement and give to cancer research.

###

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18.6 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

Media Contact

Lynn Lafortune

Co-Chair, Communications, WICC Ontario

Lynn.Lafortune@cna.ca