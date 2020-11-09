WICC Makes Your Holiday Giving Easier

TORONTO, ON, NOV. 9, 2020/insPRESS/ – This holiday season, give the gift of charity.

WICC Ontario is pleased to announce its new Holiday Gift Box campaign. A great way to connect with family and clients and support WICC. Our holiday boxes are fun, practical and feature unique, quality items, supporting Canadian small businesses.

There are three boxes to choose from:

The Cabin Fever Box ($110 plus HST): the perfect gift to complement being cozy at home. Complete with slipper socks, hot cocoa, lumberjack scarf and more. This box celebrates “Canadiana” at its best. Organizations can have the opportunity to support WICC further by sponsoring an item in the box.

The Host Box ($130 plus HST): a great gift for anyone entertaining at home over the holidays. Complete with all of the essential “hosting” items, this box includes cheese knives, cheese board, cheese, crackers, dips, chutney and more. This box is not branded, and is the perfect gift to send your clients as a holiday thank you for their business.

The Home Office Box ($80 plus HST): filled with fun, unique items which support our world today and the transitioning of so many organizations to working from home. The box includes mug warmers, door signs, helpful office supplies, memo boards and more.

Partner with us. Looking for unique ways to market your services? Partner with us on this gifting initiative. The Cabin Fever Box and The Home Office Box offer unique ways to support WICC. Organizations can either “gift” an item in the box (Gifting Partner) or provide an item of your own which is suitable to the theme.

Boxes will be shipped across Canada December 7 – 18.

For more information go to: https://wicc.ca/on/events/wicc-holiday-boxes-2020/ or contact Josie Porto at jporto@wawanesa.com

###

About WICC:

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $17.5 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian Insurance community to fund cancer research, support, educate and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.

Media Contact: Sally Turney sally.turney@sympatico.ca