WICC NeXt Gen announces National Trivia Event to benefit the Canadian Cancer Society

TORONTO, ON, MAR. 22, 2021/insPRESS/ — WICC NeXt Gen is inviting you to use your pop-culture knowledge for a good cause at their National Trivia Event taking place April 22nd, 2021 at 7 PM EST (5 – 7 PM MDT, 4 – 6 PM PDT). Trivia buffs can register for the event on WICC’s website.

This virtual trivia night will mark WICC’s first-ever nation-wide trivia event, bringing WICC and the insurance community together for a night of fun, with chances to win exciting prizes in support of cancer research and education. WICC NeXt Gen is asking for a minimum $20 donation from each attendee, with all proceeds going directly to the Canadian Cancer Society.

After a year of isolation, Canadians experiencing cancer need our support more than ever. WICC is proud to provide support to these individuals through charitable donations and sponsored events that allow members of the insurance community to connect and engage with the cause.

How to support:

WICC NeXt Gen is turning to the insurance community to provide sponsorship for this event, as they work towards their goal of raising money to support Canadians living with cancer. This event offers four sponsorship levels, ranging between the platinum-level sponsor and the bronze-level sponsor, however any kind of donation or support is welcomed. This event not only provides an opportunity to give back, but to connect with highly engaged insurance leaders who are dedicated to supporting WICC’s mission.

About WICC:

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised almost $18 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian Insurance community to fund cancer research, support, educate and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.

Contact: Victoria Rochon

Chair, Community Initiatives

Phone: (647) 300-8854

Email: victoriarochon@roarengineering.com