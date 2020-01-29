WICC Ontario reaches $10 million fundraising milestone in support of game-changing research

Toronto, ON, Jan. 27, 2020/insPRESS/ – Today, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) applauds Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) Ontario for their incredible achievement in raising more than $10 million dollars to support game-changing breast, prostate and general cancer research.

WICC’s commitment to raising funds for cancer research is helping discover ways to reduce cancer incidence and enhancing the quality of life for Canadians living with and beyond cancer. According to Canadian Cancer Statistics, today, around 63% of Canadians diagnosed with cancer will survive at least 5 years after their diagnosis compared to 55% in the early 1990s.

Since 1996, WICC has raised funds through a variety of annual fundraising initiatives which includes a gala dinner, golf tournament, learning breakfasts for cancer in Toronto and Ottawa and outstanding participation in the CCS Relay For Life. WICC’s year-round fundraising efforts and outreach activities are a leading example of the impact a dedicated group of individuals can have when united in a common cause.

“The incredible women and men from the Canadian P&C insurance industry believe that every effort counts in making cancer a thing of the past. Through corporate sponsorship, volunteering or purchasing tickets for events, they have stepped up and donated generously to reach this milestone. From grassroots beginnings, WICC has become an industry charity of choice, uniting insurers, brokers, and industry partners through fundraising and a shared sense of purpose. WICC is proud to support the Canadian Cancer Society, and will continue to focus on cancer research, support and education.” Says Marilyn Horrick, Co-Chair – WICC Ontario .

It’s because of the funds raised through corporate partners like WICC that we know more than ever before about how to prevent, diagnose, treat and live with and beyond cancer.

“At CCS, we partner with organizations with shared values and goals to fund specific initiatives. Our long-term relationship with WICC is a prime example of how two organizations can work together to magnify impact,” says Susanna Tyson, Interim Director, Corporate Partnerships with CCS. “Thanks to partners like WICC, CCS-funded researchers are at the forefront of some of the most exciting areas of cancer research today. Support like this is essential and needed more than ever, to help achieve our vision of a world where no Canadian fears cancer.”

The Canadian Cancer Society is proud to be the exclusive charity partner of WICC and thanks their dedicated volunteers and supporters. Together, we’re a force-for-life in the face of cancer.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $17.5 million nationally in support of cancer re-search and education. WICC’s mission is ‘to mobilize the Canadian insurance industry in the fight against cancer by focusing on cancer research, support and education.’ More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.

About CCS

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and advocate to governments for important social change.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.