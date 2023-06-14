WICC pleased to count 20 National Sponsors in their program

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 14, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) continues to be recognized as the Canadian Cancer Society’s largest non-institutional fundraising organization. Our achievements would not have been possible however without the support of companies like our National Sponsors who, like WICC, value the ability to give back to our communities in a meaningful way. The National Sponsorship program is a vital component of WICC’s donation strategy and today, WICC is honoured and proud to announce that it now has the support of 20 industry organizations each participating in the 3-year National Sponsorship program. We sincerely appreciate their sponsorship and strive to acknowledge their unparalleled support through this release.

Since WICC’s inception in 1996, WICC’s mission remains unchanged and we continue “To unite and engage the Canadian Insurance community to fund cancer research, support and education, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer”. Since then, our mandate has broadened to include breast, prostate and other types of cancer and with the help of the entire P&C insurance community and its partners, over $19.2 million has been raised in support of cancer research and education. In 2022 alone, WICC donated over $1M to the Canadian Cancer Society and related agencies. This has been achieved through a variety of WICC events, fundraising, direct donations, and the National Sponsorship program.

As 2022 came to a close, our National Sponsors had contributed over $2.2 million of our total donation to CCS, supporting the most important cancer research and care initiatives underway. This is why WICC chapters across Canada make a point of recognizing our National Sponsors at each and every WICC event from coast to coast, and why WICC also includes our National Sponsors in strategic discussions and research grant allocations. National Sponsorship dollars are a meaningful portion of our overall donation and the unique no admin fees agreement we have with the CCS makes the sponsorship program an even more rewarding initiative for both of our organizations.

Supporting cancer research through WICC ensures donation dollars have the best chance of making a difference and achieving our mission. For that reason, we are taking this opportunity to celebrate and sincerely thank the 20 companies below that make up our National Sponsorship Program. If you are interested in learning more please click here.

Sincerely,

Dan Beaudry, Chair – National Sponsorship



Marilyn Horrick – WICC Ontario Co-Chair



Garth Pepper – WICC Ontario Co-Chair

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $19.2 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and support those affected by cancer and improve their lives. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

Media Contact

Lynn Lafortune

Co-Chair, Communications, WICC Ontario

Lynn.Lafortune@cna.ca