WICC Reveals New Logo

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 17, 2021/insPRESS/ – Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) today revealed a new logo, which is part of an exciting brand identity refresh and launched as part of the organization’s 25th anniversary.

Revealed earlier this morning during WICC Ontario’s 24th Annual Learning Breakfast, the new logo is part of a brand refresh, initiated earlier this year through the release of an updated mission statement. The statement is “to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, support and education and improve the lives of those affected by cancer.”

“Our industry is changing, the future of cancer research is evolving, and WICC is evolving alongside it. As WICC looks to the future, we wanted our logo to reflect the tremendous progress we’ve made over the last 25 years, the solid impact we’ve had on cancer research, and the hope that is buoyed by advancements our industry is funding in cancer research and science”, said Marilyn Horrick, Co-Chair, WICC Ontario. “We cherish WICC’s history and the foundation from the last quarter century and we pay tribute to WICC’s past in the many key elements retained in our new look.”

“WICC is positioned as a modern and inclusive association for the insurance industry across Canada and we will together continue to fund ground-breaking cancer research and help more Canadians living with cancer,” continued Garth Pepper, Co-Chair, WICC Ontario. “Special thanks to the creative team at Newcom Media Inc. who developed the logo, with input from our National Sponsors, Board members and Chapters across the country.”

Hear more from WICC’s National Brand and Chapter Relations Chair, Adrian Hall at https://youtu.be/Ke313YJyS7g or go to wicc.ca

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised almost $18 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, support, educate and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.

WICC Contact:

Sally Turney

Communications Chair

647-966-8901

Sally.turney@sympatico.ca