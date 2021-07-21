WICC’s pledge to raise $25M by 2025 to fund cancer research gets major support from insurance industry leader

TORONTO, ON, JULY 21, 2021/insPRESS/ – To recognize the Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade’s 25th anniversary in Ontario, WICC has launched an ambitious fundraising goal of $25 million by 2025. All the money will go directly towards funding cancer research. Over the past 25 years, WICC and the Canadian insurance community have donated almost $18 million to fund cancer research and education.

“Over the last year and a half, through this pandemic, cancer has not stopped. Those affected by cancer need our support more than ever, and that is why we have pledged to raise $25M by 2025. We know that the people working in this industry take giving back very seriously, and we hope that by coming together, we can realize this pledge, fund ground-breaking cancer research and help more Canadians living with cancer,” said Marilyn Horrick, Co-Chair of WICC Ontario.

This year, WICC is aiming to raise $250,000 towards their goal. Northbridge Financial Corporation is the first company to support the new campaign and has donated $25,000 to get the fundraising started.

“Cancer has touched the lives of many Canadian families, including my own,” said Silvy Wright, President and CEO of Northbridge Financial. “For nearly two decades, Northbridge has proudly supported WICC in its efforts to raise money for cancer research and to help improve the lives of those affected by cancer. On their 25th anniversary, I encourage others to join us in the fight against cancer.”

“We are very grateful for Northbridge’s continued generosity and support, and recognize their leadership in helping to improve the lives of those affected by cancer. Not only has Northbridge supported WICC for more than 20 years, they are one of our valued National Sponsors. They also have strong employee involvement in the annual Relay for Life event, and now they are first to be part of our $25M by ’25 campaign,” said Garth Pepper, Co-Chair of WICC Ontario.

For more information on this campaign, visit www.wicc.ca.

About WICC:

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised almost $18 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, support, educate and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.

About Northbridge Financial Corporation:

Northbridge Financial Corporation is a leading commercial property and casualty insurance group that’s been helping to protect Canadian businesses for more than 100 years. NBFC is proud to be a 100 per cent Canadian company, wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. More information about NBFC can be found at www.nbfc.com.

