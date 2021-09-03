WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., Announces New Opening in Gatineau, Quebec

LONDON, ON, SEPT. 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., is pleased to announce the opening of its second location in the Quebec Region in Gatineau, located at 319 Boul, Industriel, Gatineau, Quebec J8R 3N9.

Phone: 819-643-9777

As part of WINMAR© Canada’s strategic growth in the full-service restoration business in Canada and more specifically into the Quebec marketplace, this will further strengthen our capacity within the region allowing us to further extend service offerings within the province. This location will run under the ownership of Mario Tessier and Anne Gaudet.

Owner Mario Tessier was born and raised in Gatineau and has been working in construction for over 30 years. Learning everything from his father, Mario prides himself on the quality work he offers. He has been successfully operating his own business for many years, recently focusing on sub-contracting for various restoration companies in Gatineau. This experience has given him tremendous knowledge in the restoration field. Mario is ready and very excited to take on this new challenge. In his free time, Mario enjoys travelling, spending time at the gym and riding his motorcycle. Mario is the proud father of two children.

Owner Anne Gaudet is from Northern Ontario and moved to Gatineau in January 2000, to become a franchise owner of an M&M Meat Shop. This successful venture allowed her to open a second location in 2004. In 2014, seeking new challenges, she worked at the Ottawa Hospital and later was employed with the Federal Government. Anne recently sold her M&M Meat Shops and is venturing into this new life experience with her family. When she has spare time Anne enjoys travelling, hiking and reading. She is the very proud mother of two children.

“We are excited for the opportunities that this franchise will present for the Quebec Region.” stated Glenn Woolfrey, EVP Corporate Operations. “Mario and Anne’s past experience will be a welcomed addition that will align with WINMAR®’s values and goals.”

About WINMAR®

WINMAR® is a nation-wide Franchise Network of leading Property Restoration Specialists servicing insurance companies, property management companies, homeowners, tenants, and corporations since 1977. All WINMAR® franchises are independently owned, trained, and certified to provide 24/7 emergency response services and building property damage restoration caused by water, fire, wind, break and enter and other perils. WINMAR® franchises also offer specialty services including thermal imaging, 360° camera services, mould remediation, building sanitization and deodorization, asbestos abatement, trauma scene clean-up, and petroleum spills for both commercial and residential claims. WINMAR® is one of Canada’s fastest growing Property Restoration Specialists, continually reviewing and enhancing its environmental sustainability with its 90+ locations coast-to-coast-to-coast, serving all aspects of the residential, commercial, and industrial insurance network.

For more information about WINMAR® or franchise opportunities visit www.winmar.ca