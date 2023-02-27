Winners of the Next Great Save heritage competition announced

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 27, 2023/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical is proud to partner with National Trust for Canada, in sponsoring the Next Great Save competition. We are pleased to congratulate the winners, and all the finalists.

The winners:

First Prize ($50,000 from Ecclesiastical) The Duncan Train Station, Duncan, B.C. This former station and home to the Cowichan Valley Museum will undergo a green retrofit to ensure savings in energy use, and a 74% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Second Prize ($10,000 from National Trust) La Vieille Maison, Meteghan, N.S. This post-exile Acadian home, dating from the late 1700s, will reopen as a diverse cultural hub after being closed for 20 years.

Third Prize ($5,000 from National Trust) The Hope Train Station, Hope, B.C. Recently saved from the bulldozer by community members, this station will be reincarnated as a cultural and tourism hub telling the unknown diverse stories of the region.

The finalists:

Forward House – Iroquois, ON

Hudgin Log House – Milford, ON

Rossland Drill Hall – Rossland, BC

St John’s Stone Church – St John, NB

Swallowtail Lighthouse – Grand Manan, NB

The Old Council House – Hagersville, ON

Turner House – Abbotsford, BC

“Congratulations to the Duncan Train Station and all the heritage organizations that participated in this competition. This truly was a great initiative launched by National Trust, raising awareness of a number of heritage properties across Canada that need preserving. We were very impressed by the participation of Canadians across the country who voted over 200,000 times in support of their local communities.” said David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical.

“Being leaders in insuring heritage properties we understand just how important it is to ensure these special properties are protected – and we celebrate everyone who is helping to achieve this.”

The Next Great Save is a cross-Canada competition helping to save heritage properties. The competition celebrates all the ways adapting and reusing historic properties can improve our country and communities. You can find more about The Next Great Save competition, at ecclesiastical.ca and nationaltrustcanada.ca.

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2023 for the 5th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

