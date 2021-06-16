Woodhouse Group acquires Flood Restoration Services Inc.

WATERLOO REGION, ON, JUNE 16, 2021/insPRESS/ – It is with great pride that Woodhouse Group announces the acquisition of Flood Restoration Services Inc., a local emergency response and construction company based in Waterloo Region since 2009.

Flood Restoration Services has long been recognized for their operational performance, receiving industry awards and signiﬁcant local recognition while serving the Kitchener-Waterloo community over the past twelve years.

This is the second purchase Woodhouse Group has made in the past three years to further position themselves as the largest restoration contractor in Waterloo Region. Under the Elite Mitigation & Restoration Group (EMRG) First Response brand, Woodhouse Group specializes in residential, commercial and multi-residential emergency response and reconstruction services. Acquiring Flood Restoration Services will enable Woodhouse Group to enhance their operational performance on industry KPI’s with the exceptional personnel, expertise, and resources that has made both companies leaders in their industries.

The two companies employ a total of 70 people. Flood Restoration Services Inc. will continue to operate out of their Waterloo location while Woodhouse Group operates out of their oﬃce near Downtown Kitchener.

Established in 1968, Woodhouse Group is a full service contractor that has diversiﬁed its business model to oﬀer emergency restoration services, and commercial/residential general contracting.

To learn more about Woodhouse Group and Flood Restoration Services Inc. click on the links below or contact info@woodhouse.ca.

www.woodhouse.ca

www.floodinc.ca