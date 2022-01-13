Xpera Bolsters Labour Dispute Services with Jayson Chabot

WATERLOO, ON, JANUARY 13, 2022/insPRESS/ – Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation LP (Xpera), Canada’s leading provider of risk solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jayson Chabot as National Accounts Manager.

Mr. Chabot will support Xpera clients with contingency plans and security strategies and provide expertise to navigate potential and in-place labour disruptions. He will also work proactively to address other employer needs with solutions to minimize both cost and risk including security audits, threat risk assessments, and workplace investigations of all nature.

“My role is to ensure that we are a responsive partner in the most time sensitive way, for employers faced with tough decisions and crucial planning,” says Mr. Chabot. “That means working with our clients to quickly design solutions molded to their unique situation.”

Mr. Chabot has more than 20 years of experience in the security and investigations industry. His background also includes crisis and operation management, sales, law enforcement, and emergency management. He is a retired captain with the Canadian Forces and current volunteer firefighter. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce focused on Business Administration and Economics from the University of Windsor.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Jayson Chabot to the Xpera team,” says Paul McParlan, Vice President. “His experience and unique understanding of workplace operations will help our clients manage and stay ahead of any workforce issues.”

Mr. Chabot offers complimentary consultation to clients across Canada. He can be contacted at 800‑253‑1666 x 6248 or by email at jayson.chabot@xpera.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation

T: 888-467-2370 x 1245

E: len.copp@xpera.ca

