Xpera enhances client relationships with new Account Manager, Lise Begin

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 20, 2022/insPRESS/ – Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation LP (Xpera), Canada’s leading provider of risk solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lise Begin as National Account Manager.

Passionate about Xpera’s commitment to quality, Ms. Begin will form, develop, and grow relationships with new and existing clientele in Quebec and the Eastern Ontario region. She will work proactively to minimize both cost and risk for clients and represent the largest and most robust service offering in the industry including investigative services, risk solutions, and security services.

“My role is to ensure organizations have access to the quality expertise they need to manage their business,” says Ms. Begin. “Whether it’s an objective evidence package, a security need, or a strategic consultation, I work to ensure a memorable client experience.”

Ms. Begin has extensive experience building client relationships and serving a diverse customer base. For over 30 years, she has developed business for organizations on a national scale. She has additional experience in marketing and began her career in healthcare.

“We are excited to expand our team with the addition of Lise Begin,” says Paul McParlan, Vice President. “Her skills and experience will greatly complement our existing Business Development team across Canada.”

Lise Begin will be based in Xpera’s Laval office and can be contacted at 888‑652‑9493 X 6342, or by email at lise.begin@xpera.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation

T: 888-467-2370 x 1245

E: len.copp@xpera.ca

Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation LP is Canada’s industry leader in risk mitigation and investigation. We provide innovative solutions that reduce risk, minimize loss, and increase human safety, enabling our clients to function to their fullest potential. We enable our clients to enhance business performance and ensure operational continuity by providing the experts and the tools to manage all levels of risks. Visit xpera.ca to learn more.