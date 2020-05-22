Yukon Territory approves use of electronic proof of auto insurance

TORONTO, ON, MAY 22, 2020/InsPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce that Yukon’s Superintendent of Insurance has recently approved the use of electronic proof of auto insurance (eSlips). This approval allows drivers in the territory to digitally store and present their eSlips when required, without having to carry the paper copy. Yukon joins the growing list of provinces and territories who have also approved the use of eSlips: Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland & Labrador, Quebec and Northwest Territories.

CSIO’s digital proof of auto insurance solution, My Proof of Insurance, was launched in early 2018 amid a growing industry demand for the development of digital tools that simplify and modernize the transmission of insurance documents, benefiting both brokers and consumers. Built with support and input from industry stakeholders, the solution allows insurance providers across Canada to send attachments and eSlips to personal and commercial customers through secure email, using a consistent look and feel, regardless of sender.

Digital Solutions Amid Challenging Times

With the current climate stressing social distancing, My Proof of Insurance ensures operations remain uninterrupted and customers receive documents and eSlips without the need for in-person meetings or paper mail.

My Proof of Insurance allows drivers to store, display and share their eSlips in their mobile wallet on their phones, while also protecting their personal data by leveraging bank-grade security and the native lock screen function on smartphones. Drivers can easily access the eSlip from their mobile wallet without the need for an Internet connection, downloading an app or storing separate passwords.

“While the approval of electronic proof of auto insurance was always planned, it’s especially timely that we are able to announce it at such a pivotal time,” says Bradley Rowett, Deputy Superintendent of Insurance, Community Services. “With this implementation, we continue to support insurance providers in ensuring they’re able to access and leverage important digital tools so they can deliver the best customer experience.”

“The approval of electronic proof of auto insurance, and commensurate adoption of My Proof of Insurance, is encouraging to see and confirms the digital shift towards customer service,” says Catherine Smola, President and CEO of CSIO. “We applaud the Yukon Government in joining the growing list of other provinces and territories that allow consumers the convenience of using of eSlips.”

