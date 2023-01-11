Yvonne Hird Joins Pario to Accelerate Bold Growth in 2023

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 11, 2023/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), Canada’s leading provider of forensic engineering and environmental services, is aggressively increasing their market presence and enhancing existing relationships with the appointment of Yvonne Hird as National Vice President of Business Development. This appointment, coupled with Pario’s recent acquisition of Contrast Engineering and the opening of Pario’s new branch location in British Columbia, reinforces the company’s reputation for significant expansion and bold growth strategies to serve its clients.

With over 15 years of insurance industry experience, Ms. Hird brings first-hand knowledge of several facets of the field, including forensic engineering, environmental sciences, account management, business development, and claims management. A strong leader, Ms. Hird will bring that sector experience to bear in her work with Pario, reporting to Pario’s Senior Vice President of National Operations, Martin Grech.

“I have always had a keen focus on service growth that supports clients in their mission,” says Ms. Hird. “That is how you evolve as a company. That is what attracted me to Pario.” Ms. Hird will oversee Pario’s national business development team and implement plans and strategies as the company’s scale of operations continues to expand.

“This moment in our company’s trajectory requires strong leadership from an experienced professional,” begins Grech. “Yvonne has the industry pedigree, breadth of knowledge, and awareness of client needs that makes her a natural fit. I am pleased to welcome her.”

Yvonne Hird can be reached at 416-677-9423 or yvonne.hird@pario.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences

T: 888‑762‑4667

E: len.copp@scm.ca

Martin Grech

Senior Vice President, National Operations

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences

T: 888‑762‑4667

E: martin.grech@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of Electrical, Mechanical, Material, Chemical and Structural Engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information visit http://www.pario.ca