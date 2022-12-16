2023 Executive Outlook | London Bradley, Allstate

London Bradley, president, CEO, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Canada’s P&C insurance sector faces the same challenge as every other sector and business in the economy — continuously elevating the customer experience.

Customer expectations have changed dramatically over the past two years, and we expect 2023 will be no different. For businesses to survive, they need to transform and evolve not only to meet the needs and expectations of customers, but to exceed them. That means focusing on delivering affordable, simple protection that empowers customers.

Customers shop for goods and services beyond just insurance. Every interaction they have with a business in any other sector highly influences and transforms their expectations of quality service. It raises the bar for everyone when customers compare the experiences of all the businesses they frequent, regardless of the industry.

Today, customers interact with businesses in many ways. Some prefer to meet in-person, while others prefer to do business over the phone or online. We’re focused on being available for our customers through an omnichannel approach.

However, transforming the consumer experience is about more than just serving customers. It’s also about offering something they want and providing a reason to purchase. Customers want good value for their dollar, and they want their purchase experience to be easy and personalized. Listen closely to customer feedback and take actions to improve continuously. Analyze key data to gain insights that focus attention on innovating with new products and services, while eliminating inefficiencies in delivery.

Putting customers at the centre of everything we do will help ensure we’re as relevant today as we will be in the future.