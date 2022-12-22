2023 Executive Outlook | Rob Marsh, Liberty Mutual Canada

Rob Marsh, president, Liberty Mutual Canada

In the year ahead, many of the challenges we faced in 2022 will undoubtedly continue — an unpredictable geopolitical environment, inflation, supply chain disruption and other macroeconomic factors, severe and unique weather events, and more.

These trends will impact businesses in all industries in 2023. Although the confluence of these issues is creating a novel risk environment, we should remain confident in our resiliency and our collective ability to provide solutions. However, this cannot be done without an intentional focus on growing talent and human capital.

We have a heightened need and accountability to attract, retain, engage, develop, and empower a diverse and high-performing talent base to address the most significant challenges facing our industry, our country, and our world.

We must be intentional when it comes to attracting and filling roles and supporting and empowering individuals to thrive in their careers. The opportunity exists for our industry, which historically has tended towards homogeneity, to seek out greater diversity of thought. By building the right cultures within our organizations, we can create an inclusive atmosphere where individuals with exceptional abilities feel they can bring their authentic selves to work to maximize their potential.

The P&C insurance industry is one of the best in the world. It is a purpose-driven, socially responsible, and rewarding place to build a career, though we do not often enough promote it as such.

We often repeat the line, ‘I fell into insurance.’ While this may ring true for some, it was an intentional and purposeful choice for many others, including myself. Instead of letting the insurance industry be the best-kept secret for a fulfilling career, we should seek to attract people from diverse backgrounds and industries because it’s the right thing to do for the solutions we need. Also, it’s truly a privilege to be a part of this enriching and fulfilling industry that brings such tremendous impact and purpose.