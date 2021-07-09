July 9, 2021 by Aviva Canada
It’s important to practice good safety measures to help avoid the most common accidents.
Your RV customers will know there’s nothing like exploring the countryside from the comfort of an RV. With almost every convenience at your fingertips, you can feel like you’re always at home wherever you may be.
However, it’s important to remember that a heavy home on wheels is a vehicle that requires skill, patience and keen attention while navigating roadways. Newer RV owners may not have thought about the ways in which driving a motorhome or towing a trailer is different than driving their normal passenger automobile.
Here are 3 common RV accidents—and how to avoid them, that you can share with your RV customers to help ensure their RV adventures are not only full of fun and adventure but are also safe.
Collisions
In bumper-to-bumper highway traffic or on a road less travelled, collisions happen. Whether it’s with another car, a guard rail or an unlucky tree, recreational vehicles can get out of a driver’s control quickly.
You can avoid costly collisions by:
Rollover
An RV on its side beside a highway is not an uncommon sight in the summer. The higher centre of gravity makes RVs more prone to rolling over than other vehicles. High winds can also be a contributing factor for more lightweight RVs. You can avoid this unsettling situation by:
Tire blowouts
Blowing a tire can be a dramatic event in even a small car; multiply that several times and you get the idea of what happens in an RV! But simply being jarred is the best-case scenario in a tire blowout; losing a tire can cause chaos for all cars on the highway. Protect yourself by:
The best way to avoid an accident is to have a properly maintained vehicle, an alert driver and a strong knowledge of the road.
Have your say: