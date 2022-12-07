Acera Insurance names industry vet as new CFO

Fayeanne Beattie is the new chief financial officer of Acera Insurance.

She has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry in various roles, primarily in finance. Most recently she was the CFO of Gallagher Global Brokerage Americas, where she was responsible for the review of all investment resource requests, financial budgeting and forecasting for the Americas.

As CFO at Acera, Beattie will lead the financial risk management operations of the company. This includes development of a best-in-class financial strategy with a focus on mergers, acquisitions and corporate planning.

“With the significant expansion plans that we have within Acera Insurance and the considerable number of partnerships we are creating across the country, Fayeanne’s expertise will be a huge asset to us for many years to come,” says Andrew Kemp, Acera Insurance president and board chairman.

“We began this process looking for someone with a proven track record with acquisitions and systems integration to enhance and guide our exceptional finance team,” says Lee Rogers, CEO of Acera Insurance. “Having someone join us who aligns with our company values and culture was also extremely important.”

Beattie was chief financial officer at Aon Risk Solutions in Toronto for more than three years, from 2015 to 2018. She began her career in public accounting as a chartered accountant with BDO Dunwoody and then as a consultant in the area of computer risk management at Arthur Andersen.

Early in her career, at RSA Insurance, she held roles in finance, treasury and corporate development, including CFO of Renfrew Insurance Brokers, chief internal auditor of RSA Canada, and business director to the CEO.

Acera Insurance Services Ltd. is an independent, employee-controlled company with roots in Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Yukon. It was created through the September 2022 merger of CapriCMW and Rogers Insurance, resulting in a national organization with more than 1,000 employees and 50 offices across Canada.

Acera writes $1 billion in gross written premium, providing custom insurance and risk management solutions for personal and commercial clients nationwide, including comprehensive employee benefits capabilities.