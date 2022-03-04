Acquisition provides east-central Alberta presence

Camrose, Alta., insurance brokerage Central Agencies is the latest acquisition by Western Financial Group.

“Considering the evolving conditions in our industry, joining Western Financial Group became the right next step for our business,” said Central Agencies founder and owner Norman Mayer.

Central Agencies offers home and auto coverage as well as farm, recreational vehicle, business (including property, liability, automobiles and surety) and miscellaneous lines (including special events, liquor liability, prize indemnity and aircraft). The company, founded in 1963, also offers life and health products.

“Central Agencies is a reputable local broker with strong ties to the community, great business relationships, and is an organization that shares our values,” said Kenny Nicholls, president and CEO of Western Financial Group. He added the deal strengthens the firm’s Alberta presence.

Based in High River, Alta., Western Financial provides personal, business and life insurance services in more than 200 Canadian communities through sales and service centres, affiliates and online. It is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

