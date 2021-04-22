Alarms being installed on B.C. river and dam following fatal water release

VANCOUVER – An interim public alarm system is being installed on the Cleveland Dam and along the Capilano River in North Vancouver to prevent future deaths from a sudden release of water.

Five people fishing on the river last October were swept away during an accidental release of water from the reservoir that supplies Metro Vancouver with its drinking water.

Three people managed to escape, while two men were killed in the spillway release, which the Metro Vancouver regional district said was human error.

The regional district says in a news release that six audio alarms and visible signals will be installed along the river downstream of the dam this month while a long-term public warning system is being developed.

It says the dam’s spillway gate will be returned to service after the implementation of the interim alarm system.

Three employees were fired by Metro Vancouver after the water release over what the district said was a programming error related to the control system for the spillway gate.

