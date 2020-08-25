Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty names new chief agent for Canada

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) announced Tuesday it has appointed Bernard McNulty as chief agent for Canada, effective immediately.

In addition to taking on the chief agent role, McNulty will remain in his current position as head of claims for Canada. Based in Toronto, he will continue to report to Frank Sapio, regional head of claims, and will be a member of the North America executive management team. He has a matrix reporting link to Bill Scaldaferri, president and CEO of AGCS North America.

McNulty takes over from Linda Regner Dykeman, who was appointed chief agent in Canada in July 2019.

McNulty has more than two decades of experience in underwriting, claims, and management roles. Prior to joining AGCS, he was vice president of strategic broker and customer development at RSA Group. Previously, he held a variety of claims leadership roles at GCAN Insurance Co. and the ACE Group.

McNulty is a graduate of the University of Toronto and holds both associate (AIIC) and fellowship (FIIC) designation levels from the Insurance Institute of Canada.

The appointment is part of AGCS’ global corporate transformation program, the insurer reported. AGCS provides P&C insurance, risk consultancy and alternative risk transfer for a wide spectrum of commercial, corporate and specialty risks across 10 dedicated lines of business. Allianz Global Risks U.S. Insurance Company had over $426 million in net P&C premiums written in Canada in 2019, according to Canadian Underwriter’s 2020 Stats Guide. It is one of Canada’s largest industrial insurance carriers, covering nearly half of the Top 100 companies in Canada, the release said.

As chief agent, McNulty will guide the Canadian business through the New AGCS global initiative to reposition the company. The initiative is aimed at simplifying structure and eliminating complexity, with a focus on strengthening technical capabilities and evolving core business and offerings.

In Canada, AGCS will continue to offer P&C insurance solutions with a focus on large multinational corporates and companies seeking expert solutions, including specialty segments in aviation, marine, and entertainment. Allianz Global Risks U.S. Insurance Company was the second-largest insurer of the aircraft line in 2019, with 16.22% of the private market share in Canada, according to the 2020 Stats Guide.

Last June, AGCS announced its exit from the MidCorp segment, which insures small and mid-sized organizations.

Feature image: Bernard McNulty has been appointed chief agent for Canada of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), effective immediately. Image courtesy of AGCS.