Aviva Canada adds transformation strategists to its board

Aviva Canada has appointed key strategists in digital and company transformation, Monika Federau and Bill Bloom, to its board.

“We are pleased to welcome Monika and Bill to the Aviva Canada board as we continue to invest in digital and innovative technologies and build engaging broker and customer experiences,” Aviva Canada CEO Jason Storah said of the appointments.

“Monika and Bill bring with them diverse backgrounds and a deep understanding of delivering customer-focused solutions to support business goals. I am confident their insights and expertise will add tremendous value to further help Aviva Canada drive growth and efficiency.”

Federau has extensive experience in strategy development, digital transformation, marketing and brand development, governance and ESG and social impact. Most recently, she was senior vice president and chief strategy officer for Intact Financial Corporation, where she contributed to the company’s growth strategies. In 2019, she was named among WXN Top 100 Canada’s Most Powerful Women.

Bloom is a global technology and operations leader in the financial and professional services industries, with more than 30 years of experience in transforming companies and driving growth.

He was most recently executive vice president of technology, data and analytics, claims, and operations at The Hartford. Before then, he was executive vice president of technology and operations for Travelers and a partner at Accenture.

Feature photo courtesy of iStock.com/A-Digit