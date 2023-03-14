Of the many things keeping your small business clients up at night, their cybersecurity should not be one of them.

The frequency and severity of cyberattacks are rising, and small businesses are most vulnerable due to a lack of cybersecurity resources and insurance – in fact, Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report showed 43% of data breaches involve small business victims. According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, in 2021, 41% of cyberattacks on small businesses cost at least $100,000.

Thankfully, you can help put your clients’ minds at ease with Cyberboxx BusinessTM, which provides all-in-one insurance protection against cyber risk, in addition to BOXX Insurance’s suite of cyber solutions.

“Our mission is to provide the most effective combination of cyber threat prediction, prevention, response, recovery and insurance coverage uniquely suited to small businesses at the most affordable price,” says Vishal Kundi, Co-founder, and CEO.

WHY CANADIAN BROKERS CHOOSE BOXX INSURANCE

BOXX’s disruptive model makes it easier for small businesses to get coverage for cyber, as their experts will work with your clients to get them on the path to insurability, even those with more complex exposures.

“BOXX understands how difficult it is becoming for small businesses to now qualify for cyber insurance – the minimum-security criteria are going up and underwriters are getting picky about the industries they want to insure” Kundi says. “That’s why BOXX offers custom cyber assistance solutions if a client doesn’t qualify for coverage – we never say no.” he adds.

With their suite of cybersecurity solutions – including the newly launched Cyberboxx AssistSM, vCISO and HackbustersTM Breach Response – brokers can get all their clients on the path to insurability with one or a mix of these three core services.

A SOLUTIONS-BASED APPROACH WITH CYBERBOXX ASSIST

Recently launched, Cyberboxx Assist helps businesses reduce cyber risk exposure and recover from a cyber incident by providing 24/7 cyber emergency assistance and breach alerts. It is designed as an alternative solution to higher risk businesses that cannot qualify for cyber insurance. Other services include:

vCISO services to augment the business’ technology leadership team

BOXX Academy which includes cybersecurity awareness training and phishing tests for employees

Cyberboxx AssistSM Programs Edition offers more accessible, affordable, and relevant cyber insurance and protection to members of professional groups and associations. It features similar services to Cyberboxx Assist, in addition to BOXX’s mobile app which protects mobile devices and online privacy on-the-go.

UPSKILLING YOUR CLIENTS’ CYBER SECURITY POSTURE WITH VIRTUAL CISO (vCISO) ADVISORY SERVICES

BOXX’s vCISO advisory service addresses the need of businesses to meet data, privacy, and process standards without the burden of expensive security hardware and personnel to manage it. The service is provided by a team of cyber security experts and risk management professionals with a deep history in cyber security, incident response and insurance claims.

With vCISO, your clients are adding a virtual Chief Information Security Officer to their team at a fraction of the cost who is there to advise, manage, report, and remediate their cybersecurity.

WHO WILL YOUR CLIENTS CALL IF THEY’VE BEEN HACKED? HACKBUSTERS’ BREACH RESPONSE

When a cyber incident happens, BOXX’s Hackbusters team uses industry-leading cyber threat intelligence and technology to help your business clients respond and recover quickly.

Based in Canada, the team works with globally recognized privacy and security providers and experts, to not only contain a cyber incident but minimize the longer-term damage to their business. The team provides hands-on, rapid, 24/7 cyber incident and support, from technical response to crisis management.

*Find out more about how BOXX can help your business clients by visiting boxxinsurance.com.