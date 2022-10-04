Brett-Anne Logan, Commercial Lines Mid-Market Manager, Intact

Brett-Anne Logan started her career as an underwriting assistant in 2012 and today manages a team of underwriters at Intact.

What she enjoys most about her role is the ability to cultivate meaningful relationships and be solutions-oriented, says Brett-Anne, who holds CIP and CRM designations. “The industry is always changing to adapt to the world around us and the needs of the customer.”

She was “humbled and flattered” by the Canadian Broker Network (CBN) recognition, she says, adding that the award will fuel her passion to continue providing top-notch service.

Q: What’s the biggest challenge for underwriters, and one thing that underwriters/insurers can do to overcome this?

“Customer expectations have changed drastically over the last three years in the need to receive solutions quickly…coupled with the struggle with retention and recruitment of top and new talent to our industry. We need to spend time and resources in recruitment and making the industry a place that attracts young professionals and top talent.”

Q: What’s one opportunity underwriters should focus more on?

“Bringing it back to basics. Insurance is about relationships. Focusing on providing high levels of service and support to brokers and indirectly to their customers, should be prioritized. The biggest pain point I hear today is that brokers cannot get ahold of their underwriters and receive solutions fast enough to meet customer needs.”

Q: What makes for a great underwriter/broker relationship?

“Being present, available and accountable is most important. Being proactive in wanting to work with the brokerage, addressing feedback in a timely manner and adjusting to our brokers’ needs when required. Working with FCA Insurance [the CBN brokerage which nominated her] has been a very rewarding and fun experience. Part of the reason behind this is our ability to be honest with each other as well as take accountability wherever needed.”