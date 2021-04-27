Brian Parsons joins BFL Canada from Willis Towers Watson

BFL Canada announced Tuesday it has appointed Brian Parsons as its new president of BFL Canada’s national risk management division.

The large commercial brokerage said in a press release Tuesday that it will also announce new appointments in its risk management division in the “near future.”

Parsons was previously president and CEO at Willis Towers Watson (Canadian region). Aon plc is in the process of completing its acquisition of Willis Towers Watson. Shareholders voted last August in favour of the deal.

He will lead the business segment from BFL Canada’s Toronto office, working in conjunction with Brian Kelly, managing partner—risk management and Centre of Excellence, as well as the national risk management team to continue building the national practice. Parsons would also assume the role of vice-chair of BFL Canada’s benefits and pension business.

With close to 30 years of industry experience and a depth of knowledge and expertise, Parsons will help further strengthen BFL Canada’s position in the market and provide effective solutions for clients’ complex risks, the large commercial brokerage said. “His unique perspective on the points of convergence between people and risk will be beneficial to all of our clients and will play a strategic role in the continuous expansion of BFL Canada’s risk management division.”

Barry F. Lorenzetti, president, CEO and founder of BFL Canada, said that Parsons will be a “tremendous asset” to the brokerage’s risk management practice thanks to his wide expertise. “[Parsons] has embraced BFL’s values and business model, and his joining our firm confirms his alignment with our corporate strategic vision.”

BFL Canada was founded by Lorenzetti in 1987, and is one of the largest employee-owned and operated risk management, insurance brokerage, and employee benefits consulting services firms in Canada. The firm has more than 950 professionals in 19 cities across the country.

