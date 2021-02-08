Brokerage executives to examine COVID impact today and beyond

Brokers have been on the front lines while the global COVID-19 pandemic has tightened its grip on the economy and, in turn, brokers’ clients.

Four leading national brokerage executives will take a look at what Canadian brokers can expect as hopes of a return to somewhat normal appear on the horizon. They will be part of a panel during Canadian Underwriter’s latest webinar, Brokerage Executive Outlook: What’s ahead for 2021?

Joining the hour-long session at 1 p.m. on Feb. 10 are Tina Osen, president of Hub International Canada; Brian Parsons, head of Canada at Willis Towers Watson; Dave Partington, CEO of Gallagher Brokerage Canada; and Sarah Robson, president and CEO of Marsh Canada.

The executives will share their view on how brokers are feeling these days as they advise clients on how to negotiate a prolonged period of market uncertainty. Find out how they are helping clients find coverage and re-work policies during challenging financial realities.

Government-ordered lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have hit personal and business clients with varying degrees of strength. Services deemed essential, including the P&C insurance industry, were able to continue operations mostly uninterrupted.

However, various commercial business classes are not considered essential and have confronted financial difficulties as a result. Businesses have been forced to close or reduce operations, and staff have been laid off across all sectors. Brokers have been assisting such clients at an almost non-stop pace for nearly the last year.

Panellists will also explore COVID-19’s impact on the workplace and how that may change when a safe return to the office takes place.

Working remotely has opened up new opportunities for finding talent by expanding the talent pool. The panel will look at how they have changed the way they have recruited and its impact going forward. The executives will also explore how they are putting diversity and inclusion measures in place in their brokerages.

Furthermore, the events of 2020 have brought social and environmental awareness closer to the forefront of society’s mind. They will examine the industry’s role in leading and advocating for change.