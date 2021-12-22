Brokerage expands its reach in Manitoba

Andrew Agencies, a multi-line brokerage based in Virden, Manitoba, is expanding its footprint in the province with the acquisition of two Manitoba brokerages — Kimp Services in Shoal Lake, and Ducharme Agencies in Winnipeg.

The acquisitions are effective Nov. 1, 2021, and Dec. 1, 2021, respectively.

Kimp Services brokerage writes multiple lines of business including home, auto, agricultural and commercial. Chris Kimpinski, an owner at Kimp Services, will be joining Andrew Agencies alongside a staff member.

Ducharme specializes in auto, home and commercial insurance. The current owner will retire and four of their brokers will be joining Andrew Agencies.

The acquisition of Ducharme brings Andrew Agencies’ Winnipeg locations to four, for a total of 22 insurance and financial service locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.

“We are delighted to welcome these brokerages and their dedicated teams to our family,” Clint Smith, chief operating officer of Andrew Agencies, said in a press release earlier this month. “They have built long-term relationships with their clients through exceptional service and professionalism, and we believe they are a great fit for Andrew Agencies.”

The recent acquisition of Kimp Services and Ducharme Agencies is one of several in recent years for Andrew Agencies, which acquired Saskatoon Insurance Agencies in 2020.

In 2018, Andrew Agencies acquired Wawota Agencies (2000) Ltd.. They acquired Winnipeg’s Waggoner Insurance in 2017, as well as McCracken Insurance M.I.L. Ltd., based in Airdrie, Alberta.

