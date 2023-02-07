BrokerLink’s first deal of 2023

Alberta-based Myrnam Insurance Ltd. is BrokerLink’s first acquisition of 2023.

The deal expands BrokerLink’s presence in St. Paul, Alta., and surrounding areas.

As a fourth-generation, family-owned business, Myrnam Insurance has been providing auto, property, business and farm insurance across Alberta since 1955. Myrnam Insurance professionals will continue to serve local community members as part of the BrokerLink team.

“We admire the deep roots Myrnam Insurance has established and are excited to welcome our new team members to BrokerLink,” Michael Stack, BrokerLink’s vice president of acquisitions, commented in a statement about the deal. “This is a great opportunity for BrokerLink to serve new and existing customers in Northeastern Alberta, and we look forward to expanding our relationships within the community.”

Originally founded in Alberta more than 30 years ago, BrokerLink has strong ties in the province. A subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation, BrokerLink has more than 200 branches and 3,000 employees across Canada.

Tapping into BrokerLink’s network of resources will give Myrnam more scale and increased professional development opportunities, says Myrnam’s president.

“Our team is passionate about serving our community, so finding the right insurance coverage to give our customers peace of mind is of the utmost importance,” says Dean Sosnowski, president of Myrnam Insurance. “I trust our customers will continue to have a fantastic customer service experience with BrokerLink, and our employees will benefit from BrokerLink’s resources, access to additional expertise, and ongoing career development opportunities.”

Most recently, BrokerLink ended 2022 by acquiring Toronto-based URS Insurance. URS provides niche business insurance services, including coverage for home inspectors and energy auditors, to Toronto and surrounding communities. It offers a variety of products, including home, auto, condo, tenant and recreational vehicle insurance.

In October 2022, BrokerLink bought two other Ontario brokerages: L&M Dallaire Insurance Ltd. and Cryderman Insurance Brokers Ltd.

L&M Dallaire Insurance provides home, auto and business insurance to customers in northern Ontario’s Kapuskasing community and surrounding areas. Cryderman Insurance offers personal and commercial insurance to Chatham-area customers in southwestern Ontario.

L&M Dallaire and Cryderman represented BrokerLink’s 19th and 20th M&A deals of 2022, the brokerage observed at the time.

Feature image courtesy of iStock.com/J-Elgaard