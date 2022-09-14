Busy month in M&A for BrokerLink, Westland

BrokerLink and Westland Insurance Group announced a series of brokerage M&A deals in September, including the acquisitions of a total of four brokerages and one employee benefits firm between them.

BrokerLink announced the acquisition of J.W. Davis Insurance Brokers and Kuhn & Associates Insurance and Financial Services, both based in Ontario, as well as Halifax-based Current Maritime Insurance.

Westland acquired B.C.-based employment benefits firm Montridge Advisory Group and BST Insurance, a P&C insurance brokerage based in Ontario.

BrokerLink’s closed the acquisition of J.W. Insurance Brokers in August. J.W. Davis was established in 1936 and offers personalized service for home, auto, marine and business insurance, as well as coverage for cottage, recreational vehicles, rental properties and more.

The deals involving Kuhn & Associates and Current Maritime each closed Sept. 1. This brings BrokerLink’s total acquisitions to 18 so far in 2022.

Kuhn & Associates has served Welland, Ont., Fontill, Ont., and surrounding areas with specialized insurance solutions since 1984, offering tailored home, auto and business insurance.

Current Maritime also offers tailored home, auto and business insurance. “Current Maritime Insurance has been recognized as a progressive and innovative brokerage in the Atlantic region through its offering of specialty insurance products, including antique automobiles, sailboats, travel, art collections and pet insurance,” BrokerLink commented in a press release.

Professional insurance advisors from each brokerage will continue to serve local community members as part of the BrokerLink team.

BrokerLink’s other 15 acquisitions to date this year include four in Alberta, nine in Ontario, and two in Atlantic Canada.

Westland’s two deals were effective Sept. 1.

By acquiring Vancouver-based Montridge Advisory Group, Westland intends to increase the depth of its employment benefits platform.

BST Insurance is a full-service P&C brokerage offering home, auto and commercial insurance, including specialized products such as insurance for florists and Canadian cannabis insurance. It has been in operation for more than four decades and represents Westland’s first location in Pickering, Ont.

“Montridge Advisory expands Westland’s benefits consulting business significantly,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s president and chief operating officer. “It makes up a key part of our benefits consulting platform, an area of focus for us right now. Acquiring BST Insurance and growing in the strategically-important Ontario market is also very exciting for us.”

Westland recently entered a new industry vertical and the U.S. market for the first time with the acquisition of Front Row Insurance Brokers Inc., one of the largest and most respected film and entertainment insurance brokers in North America. A Canadian brokerage with operations in the U.S., Front Row offers insurance for film production, music, theatre, live performance and commercial photographers. It has eight offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, Los Angeles, Nashville and New York.

Feature image by iStock.com/Atstock Productions