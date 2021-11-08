Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association names new president

Jeff Edge, president of Leading Edge Claims Services Inc. in Fonthill, Ont., is the new president of the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association (CIAA).

He is the 37th president of the association, which represents more than 1,800 independent adjusters across Canada.

“I am honoured by the membership’s support and confidence,” Edge said during CIAA’s virtual annual general meeting last month, “and I look forward to working with the dedicated members of the national executive from across the country in furthering the key strategic initiatives necessary for CIAA’s continued relevance and stature in today’s marketplace.”

CIAA executive director Patricia Battle said in a press release Edge “recognizes the challenges facing today’s members and holds CIAA’s culture of fostering cooperation and collaboration within the multifaceted property and casualty industry in the highest regard.”

Edge takes over from Christopher Bartlett, the association’s 36th president.

Feature image by iStock.com/JodiJacobson