Canadian P&C industry luminary to head over the pond

Canadian property and casualty insurance industry luminary Adrian Hall will be taking on a new role as head of Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ UK, Ireland, South Africa and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and African) Wholesale division in September 2023.

Hall has nearly 30 years of international P&C insurance industry experience. He is currently head of Canada at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

“I am thrilled to be appointed as the new Head of UK, Ireland, South Africa and EMEA Wholesale, effective September 1st and I look forward to joining Nina Arquint and the EMEA team,” Hall posted in a statement on LinkedIn. “I will certainly miss Canada and the fantastic colleagues, brokers, and customers across North America.

“I want to thank Katie McGrath and Ivan Gonzalez for their support and leadership since I joined Swiss Re Corporate Solutions six years ago. I will continue to lead Canada over the coming months, and I look forward to connecting with our brokers and customers in the market before I relocate to the UK.”

Effective Sept. 1, 2023, he will succeed Melanie Slack, who is retiring as head of Swiss Re Corporate Solution’s UK, Ireland, South Africa, and EMEA Wholesale divisions. Hall will relocate from Toronto to London, UK, reporting to Nina Arquint, CEO EMEA at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

“We are immensely grateful for all the contributions that Melanie has made over the last 22 years with Swiss Re Group,” Arquint said in a statement about Hall’s appointment. “I always admired her professionalism, integrity, and positivity. We wish Melanie all the best for her retirement.

“I’m very pleased that we were able to find her successor within our own ranks. With his strong leadership experience and outstanding industry knowledge, I’m convinced that Adrian is ideally positioned to drive Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ continued growth in the UK, Ireland, South Africa and the EMEA Wholesale markets.”

Before joining Swiss Re Corporate Solutions in May 2017, Hall had been at RSA for 22 years, serving in Canada in various executive capacities since June 2004. His first role in Canada was as corporate business director and aide to the president and CEO. His last role at RSA before joining Swiss Re was chief customer officer and executive member of Johnson Insurance Inc.

Hall’s LinkedIn comments are filled with a who’s who of Canadian P&C insurance industry executives, including well wishes from Monica Ningen, CEO and president of Swiss Re Canada and English Caribbean: “Congrats Adrian! I have enjoyed working with you in Canada and will miss our close collaboration.”

Peter Braid, CEO of Insurance Brokers Association of Canada, is among many broker representatives who bade farewell to Hall as well.

“Congratulations Adrian!” Braid posted. “You will be missed in the Canadian market. It’s been a real pleasure working with you…”