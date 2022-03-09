The Canadian P&C industry is responding to humanitarian relief efforts related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with several carriers beginning to make sizeable donations.

The situation in Ukraine has escalated since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, and the humanitarian needs are extensive and increasing rapidly.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates around 1.8 million Ukrainians have been displaced to date. And United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported 1,335 civilian casualties in the country (474 killed and 861 injured) as of Mar. 8.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” they report.

In response to refugee crisis, insurers have begun donating to various humanitarian organizations. Here’s a list of carriers that have donated to the cause (in alphabetical order):

Beneva

Quebec-based insurance company Beneva announced a $25,000 donation in support of the Red Cross’ efforts last week.

“We want to support the humanitarian work being carried out in Ukraine,” said President and CEO Jean-François Chalifoux in a press release. “Our thoughts are with the individuals affected directly or indirectly by this conflict.”

CAA Club Group of Companies (CCG)

CCG—the parent organization of CAA South Central Ontario, CAA Manitoba, CAA Insurance Company, Orion Travel Insurance and Echelon Insurance—announced a $100,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

“We have a strong Ukrainian community in Canada, including within CAA Club Group of Companies. Words cannot adequately convey the sorrow I feel for them as they worry about their families and homeland,” said president and CEO Jay Woo. “I encourage other abled organizations in Canada to contribute anything they can because—together—we can make a bigger difference in helping Ukraine get through this crisis.”

Co-operators General Insurance Company

Cooperators General Insurance Company announced on Mar. 1 a donation of $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

Co-operators also donated an additional $10,000 through Canada Helps to the Co-operative Development Foundation of Canada, to support women-led co-operatives on the ground in Ukraine as they recover from the local communities’ devastation.

“All of us at Co-operators are deeply concerned with the devastating humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine, and the severe global impacts,” said CEO Rob Wesseling in a press release. “We have a responsibility to take immediate and direct action to provide aid to those on the ground.”

Co-operators noted their donation of $60,000 will be doubled due to federal matching—the Government of Canada will match 100% of donations made by individual Canadians to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, to a maximum of $10 million between Feb. 24 and Mar. 18.

Desjardins Group

Promptly after the invasion began, Desjardins announced a $100,000 donation to provide urgent aid to the Canadian Red Cross on Feb. 25.

“Our thoughts are with the people affected by the current situation,” said CEO and President Guy Cormier. “We’re very aware of the many repercussions this conflict is having.”

Gore Mutual

Gore Mutual announced earlier this month a donation of $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, in support of the country’s relief efforts.

“We recognize the impact that the increasingly dire situation in Ukraine is having on many individuals and communities locally, nationally and globally,” said CEO Andy Taylor. “As we always have, we stand by our employees, customers, broker partners and communities in their time of need, and this is one such example. Our thoughts and hearts continue to be with everyone who is experiencing loss and pain during this very difficult time.”

iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group announced a $100,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund on Feb. 25.

“We would like to express our support to the Ukrainian communities in Canada and in the United States, which are represented among our employees, distributors and clients,” said president and CEO Denis Ricard in a press release.

Intact Financial Corporation

Intact has committed to donating $200,000 on behalf of its Canadian, U.S. and European businesses—including RSA Group—to the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, announced on Mar. 1.

“This is a very difficult period for many in our communities, and our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine, our Ukrainian employees and broker partners across Canada and the globe,” said CEO Charles Brindamour in a press release.

Promutuel Assurance

Quebec insurer Promutuel Assurance announced a donation of $57,000 to the Canadian Red Cross on social media earlier this week.

“Aware of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Promutuel Insurance is joining forces with the Canadian Red Cross to support the relief actions deployed there,” the post on social media read (translated from French).

Red River Mutual

Red River Mutual announced a employee donation match to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal earlier this week on social media.

“We’re excited to share that, in addition to over $15k donated directly from our broker partners and staff, we will be maxing out our matching contribution and donating $20k to the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal for a total campaign donation of over $35k,” the post read.

Wawanesa Insurance

To help those affected by the tragic conflict in Ukraine, Wawanesa announced a $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal on social media last week. “Let us hope that peace be established soon,” the statement read.

Westland Insurance Group

In the response to the escalating conflict, Westland this week donated $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

“This is not just a conflict for the Ukrainian people, and there’s an urgent need for people around the world to support relief efforts there,” said Jason Wubs, CEO at Westland Insurance Group in a press release.

