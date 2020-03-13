Canadian Underwriter
Canadian Underwriter creates COVID-19 industry information hub

March 13, 2020   by David Gambrill


In the wake of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 to be a pandemic, the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry has been moving very rapidly to share information of critical importance to industry stakeholders — including carriers, brokers, adjusters, risk managers, and industry suppliers.

Canadian Underwriter is making it easy for the P&C industry to share such vital information by creating a new, specialized online COVID-19 Hub on our website.

COVID-19 Hub centralizes in one spot all the industry’s information, announcements, and analysis of the impact of novel coronavirus on the Canadian P&C industry. If you have COVID-19 information, events, research or reports to share, or if you want the industry to know about an event postponement or cancellation, please send us your information through InsPress at info@inspress.ca

We will post your COVID-19 InsPress items as we normally would. In addition, we will make your information available on our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, so that the industry can easily find and reference your information on our website.

As the P&C industry’s leader in providing relevant and timely news and information, we are doing everything we can to make it easier for industry professionals to communicate with each other as events related to the COVID-19 pandemic quickly unfold.

