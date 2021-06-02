Canadian Underwriter
News

Canadian vehicle sales increased 36% in May from a year earlier but down from 2019

June 2, 2021   by The Canadian Press


Print this page Share

TORONTO – Canadian auto sales disappointed in May despite increasing nearly 36 per cent from a year earlier when sales plunged due to lockdowns to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to estimates compiled by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, Canadian light vehicle sales totalled 153,761 last month, up from 113,224 in May 2020.

However, sales in May were down from 162,455 in April and 23.9 per cent below May 2019 levels.

DesRosiers noted that the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales for May, which is traditionally the strongest month for sales, slipped to 1.48 million vehicles.

It says that was lowest level since May of last year and “a definite disappointment after the strong performances that started the year.”

The firm says the Canadian automotive market continues to struggle with lower demand and disruptions in the supply of microchips used in vehicles.

 

Feature image by iStock.com/shaunl

Back to Covid-19 Hub
Print this page Share

More News
Related
Canada’s April vehicle sales up 254% from last year’s pandemic low


Keywords

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*